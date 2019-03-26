This picture, taken on July 20, 1969, shows astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot, walking on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity.(credit: NASA/AFP/Getty Images)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is calling for landing astronauts on the moon within five years.

At a meeting of the National Space Council in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, Pence said NASA needs to achieve that goal “by any means necessary.” He says NASA rockets will be replaced by commercial rockets, if necessary, given this new sense of urgency.

…𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘔𝘰𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘢𝘤𝘬!🌙 @VP Pence has just announced the plan for our astronauts to return to the surface of the Moon by the year 2024. And this time, we’re visiting new territory – the South Pole! Follow along as we continue our journey of space exploration. pic.twitter.com/I2JBnqOZXq — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) March 26, 2019

This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing. Pence says the first woman on the moon and the next man there will be U.S. astronauts launched by U.S. rockets from U.S. soil.

Pence leads the National Space Council. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told the group that NASA will do everything possible to meet the deadline.