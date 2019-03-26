



– A Dallas lifestyle blogger accused of scamming clients now has the attention of the Texas Attorney General.

The Office of the Texas Attorney General said it has received 22 complaints about Brittany Dawn Fitness, according to a spokeswoman.

Some of the complaints were filed by customers who claim their refunds were cancelled or not yet issued.

Meanwhile Brittany Davis, the owner, posted a video last week claiming “every single issue” had been addressed. She told the Ones for Justice she is no longer offering her services as a personal trainer.

“I messed up,” Davis said in a recent video. “I made a mistake, I am human. But I took the steps needed to fix said mistake. And I’m fixing it so that I can move forward with my life.”

