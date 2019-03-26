by Alanna Autler | CBS 11
Filed Under:Brittany Davis, Brittany Dawn, Brittany Dawn Fitness, Dallas, DFW News, influencer, lifestyle blogger, social media, Texas Attorney General’s Office, The Ones For Justice


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas lifestyle blogger accused of scamming clients now has the attention of the Texas Attorney General.

The Office of the Texas Attorney General said it has received 22 complaints about Brittany Dawn Fitness, according to a spokeswoman.

Some of the complaints were filed by customers who claim their refunds were cancelled or not yet issued.

Meanwhile Brittany Davis, the owner, posted a video last week claiming “every single issue” had been addressed. She told the Ones for Justice she is no longer offering her services as a personal trainer.

“I messed up,” Davis said in a recent video. “I made a mistake, I am human. But I took the steps needed to fix said mistake. And I’m fixing it so that I can move forward with my life.”

(Brittany Dawn Fitness – YouTube)

RELATED STORIES:

North Texas Social Media Influencer Says She’s Getting Death Threats From Customers

Customer Complaints Mounting Against North Texas Social Media Star

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s