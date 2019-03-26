Thelma Chiaka with (L to R) relative Ebere Ofor, Dr. Ziad Haidar-Perinatologist and Dr. Israel Simchowit-Neonatologist. (credit: The Woman’s Hospital of Texas)

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Childbirth, regardless of the method, is something that requires incredible feats of strength — so I guess that makes one Texas woman a superhero!

New mom Thelma Chiaka recently gave birth to sextuplets — 4 boys and 2 girls.

The three sets of twins were born March 15 between 4:50 and 4:59 a.m. — yes, that’s only nine minutes for six babies — at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas in Houston.

Did you know that the odds of having #sextuplets are estimated at one in 4.7 billion? We were honored to welcome Thelma Chiaka's four sons and two daughters early this morning! https://t.co/7RL7V3FOBk pic.twitter.com/x9QCEhpHiO — TheWomansHospTX (@TheWomansHospTX) March 15, 2019

The little ones are extra small (given the fight for space) and range in weight from one pound, 12 ounces to two pounds, 14 ounces.

The six babies are said to be doing fine as they receive care in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

The hospital says the odds of having sextuplets are about 1 in 4.7 billion.

At last note Thelma had named her daughters Zina and Zuriel, but hadn’t yet chosen names for her four boys.

Congratulations to the sixth-power mommy!