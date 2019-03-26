  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston gunmaker describes his latest creation as a Whata-Pistol and Whataburger is not enthused about it.

HTX Tactical shared a video about its creation on Facebook.

The AR pistol features Whataburger’s iconic orange and white colors and “W.”

The magazine on the weapon is in the shape of a box of fries.

The creator, Javier Garcia, told CBSDFW it was a special order for a “Whataburger fanatic.”

Whataburger said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle it did not give HTX Tactical permission to use the brand or logo and does not want the gun sold.

Garcia told CBSDFW the gun is one-of-a-kind and is not in production.

“We are not making this gun,” Garcia said.

Whata-Pistol (courtesy: HTX Tactical – Facebook)

