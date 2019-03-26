



– Dallas police say a man held a piece of broken glass to a toddler’s neck during a standoff, as a way to keep officers at bay.

The tense situation ended around 3:15 a.m. with the man peacefully surrendering. The child, a two-year-old girl, is safe.

For more than an hour though, Dallas police investigators say they were very concerned for the little girl’s safety.

Police first responded to a family violence call, outside a McDonald’s restaurant in southeast Oak Cliff, at 1:30 a.m.

Investigators say a man stabbed his brother in law, then ran to his home about a block away. Officers went to the house on Southerland Avenue, where they found the man inside, refusing to come out.

Also inside the home at the time were the man’s two-year-old niece and her grandmother.

Police say the man broke out a window in a front bedroom and held the child up for those outside to see. At one point, officers say, he took a shard of that broken glass and held it to the little girl’s neck.

SWAT officers began negotiating with the man, who told police he would peacefully surrender if they called his brother to the scene.

Less than two hours after the incident started, he walked out with his hands on his head.

As soon as the suspect was in custody, officers went inside the home and found the baby girl on a bed.

Paramedics checked out the child, and found her to be unharmed. She is now back with her grandmother.

Investigators have not identified the man involved in the standoff, but say he will likely face charges for family violence.