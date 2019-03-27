(CBS 11) – The musical artist Beck (born Beck David Campbell on July 8, 1970 in Los Angeles) is a successful alternative rock musician, along with some folk, funk, soul, hip hop and electronica. During his career he has released 13 studio albums.

In 1994, he released the song “Loser” which stayed on the charts for fifteen weeks and got as high as #10 on the Billboard Top 40. But today’s song is one that you would hear or have heard on an alternative rock station. In the DFW area, when iHeart Radio was programming this format on DFW’s KDGE-FM, then known as 102-1 THE EDGE, this would have been on the playlist!

“Where It’s At” was released July 11, 1996. While it didn’t chart well in the U.S., it was #3 on the Canadian Rock/Alternative chart, #4 in Iceland and #5 on the US Modern Rock Tracks. Written by Beck, John King and Michael Simpson, produced by Beck and The Dust Brothers, running 3:42 (radio edit) on the DGC/Bong Load label, the lyrics go like this:

There’s a destination a little up the road

From the habitations and the towns we know

A place we saw the lights turn low

Jig-saw jazz and the get-fresh flow

Pulling out jives and jamboree handouts

Two turntables and a microphone

Bottles and cans and just clap your hands and just clap your hands

Where it’s at

I got two turntables and a microphone

Where it’s at

I got two turntables and a microphone

Where it’s at

I got two turntables and a microphone

Where it’s at

I got two turntables and a microphone

Take me home in my elevator bones!

That was a good drum break

Currently, Beck will be touring in the DFW area on July 27 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

This song is on the SIRIUS XM 90s On 9 playlist with Downtown Julie Brown.