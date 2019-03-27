FRISCO (HOODLINE) — Looking to chow down on some Caribbean fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Reggae Pit-Stop Jamaican Grill, the newcomer is located at 5355 Dallas Parkway, Suite 600.
Dive into the flavors and spices from the Caribbean island, as well as reggae music playing overhead, with an assortment of Jerk-doused wings, burgers, tacos, shrimp poppers, salmon and chicken, or look for curry dishes and flatbread. Sides include fried or sweet plantains, Jasmine rice and candied yams. Make sure to leave room for rum cake and warm bread pudding. (Click here for the full menu.)
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Reggae Pit-Stop Jamaican Grill is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Steve L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 15, wrote, “This place was amazing. I don’t think you can go wrong with any order ! My husband had the Ox tail dish and I had the shrimp curry and we both absolutely loved it. Try the shrimp popper too, it’s delicious.”
Yelper Mnsh Y. added, “[The] food was superb. We ordered the jerk chicken, chicken soup and jerk chicken tacos. The chicken soup was a robust flavor of Jamaican herbs and spices. The jerk chicken and tacos didn’t disappoint. The chicken was packed with flavor.”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Reggae Pit-Stop Jamaican Grill is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday.