  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Garland Police, Naaman Forest High School, North Garland High School, School Threat, Terroristic Threat, Timothy Young
Timothy Young mugshot (Credit: Garland PD)

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested for making threats against high schools in Garland, police say.

According to police, they were informed on Tuesday of a threat made by a 15-year-old student against North Garland High School on Instagram. During the investigation, police learned of another similar threat made by another 15-year-old student against Naaman Forest High School on Snapchat.

Police say they also learned of a threat made against Naaman Forest by 17-year-old Timothy Young on Snapchat.

Police arrested Young and the 15-year-old student at North Garland on Wednesday and the 15-year-old at Naaman Forest Thursday morning.

The two 15-year-olds have not been identified due to being juveniles. All three were charged for making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

“The message here is threats of shooting up a school or any threat for that matter against a school is not a joking matter and we be taken seriously and investigated,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau of Garland PD.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s