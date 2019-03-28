AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Amazon plans to add 800 jobs to its Austin tech hub, further cementing Central Texas as a spot for high-tech careers.

In a statement, the company said the new jobs will include software and hardware engineering, research science and cloud computing.

Seattle-based Amazon currently employs more than 20,000 workers across the company’s 17 North American tech hubs. More than 1,000 jobs have been created in the Austin tech hub in the last four years.

“In the last four years, we have created more than a 1,000 jobs in Austin,” said Terry Leeper, general manager of Amazon’s Austin tech hub. “With a strong pool of technical talent in Austin and a dynamic quality of life, we are excited to continue to expand and create more opportunity in this vibrant city.”

Amazon says overall it’s created more than 22,000 jobs and invested at least $7 billion in Texas since 2011.

“The state of Texas has cultivated a strong and vibrant business environment, leading to more jobs and greater innovation,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “With today’s announcement and continued investment in the technology sector, Texas will continue to chart a path toward greater economic prosperity.”

