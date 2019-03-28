DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks don’t just pay people to play basketball, they also pay people to be professional video game players.

While the Mavericks are wrapping up the NBA season, Mavs Gaming is gearing up for action in its second season in the NBA 2K League.

The Mavericks season ends on April 10.

Mavs Gaming starts their season on April 5.

The professional video game team will compete in an 18 week schedule, consisting of 16 regular season games and three tournaments.

There are actual film sessions, structured practices five to six days a week, they fly as a team to play their games each week in Brooklyn.

What some may see as a hobby, is undoubtedly a career.

The NBA 2k League Playoffs begin on July 24, and the Finals are on August 3.