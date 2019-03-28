Filed Under:Child Sex Abuse Charge, denton, DFW News, John Wetteland, major league baseball, MLB, Texas Rangers

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland was indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

John Wetteland (credit: Denton County Sheriff’s Office)

CBS 11 News does not identify those alleging sexual assault.

Wetteland was released from jail on $25,000 bond.

He played 12 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1989 to 2000.

Wetteland was named the 1996 World Series MVP as a member of the New York Yankees. His performance against the Atlanta Braves, in the late against the defending champs, saved games 3-6 and helped restart the Yankees dynasty.

He signed with the Rangers that winter and quickly proved himself as an effective closer in Ranger Red for the next four seasons, retiring in 2000. Wetteland had 330 saves during his career.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s