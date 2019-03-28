DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland was indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

CBS 11 News does not identify those alleging sexual assault.

Wetteland was released from jail on $25,000 bond.

He played 12 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1989 to 2000.

Wetteland was named the 1996 World Series MVP as a member of the New York Yankees. His performance against the Atlanta Braves, in the late against the defending champs, saved games 3-6 and helped restart the Yankees dynasty.

He signed with the Rangers that winter and quickly proved himself as an effective closer in Ranger Red for the next four seasons, retiring in 2000. Wetteland had 330 saves during his career.