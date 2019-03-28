



The latest count from the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition show homelessness is holding steady in Fort Worth.

More than 560 volunteers and 100 members of law enforcement canvassed Tarrant and Parker counties to count the homeless population in January.

Their results showed 2,028 people are homeless, which is an increase of 13 people, or 0.6 percent, from 2018.

Homelessness on the western side of the Metroplex continues to be concentrated in Fort Worth, with smaller totals counted in surrounding suburbs and rural areas.

Totals for 2019:

Fort Worth, 1,754, down from 1,787 (2 percent decrease).

Arlington, 245, up from 207 (19 percent increase).

Parker County, 11, up from 8 (37 percent increase).

Northeast Tarrant, 18, up from 13 (38 percent increase).

Other facts about the homeless population counted in January:

64 percent were male.

49 percent were white.

15 percent were children.

21 percent were families.

8 percent were military veterans.

15 percent suffer from chronic homelessness.

18 percent suffer from mental illness and substance abuse.

12 percent were the victims of domestic violence.