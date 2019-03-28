NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Woolies were a garage-rock band from Lansing MI, active from 1964-1975, formed by Bob Baldori, Stormy Rice, Jeff Baldori, Ron English, and Bee Metros. They had three singles that got some airplay on radio, mainly in Michigan and in that region of the U.S. They released three albums during this time but they are really known only for one single, which is featured here. Unfortunately, they were never able to chart in the Billboard Top 40 while they were active.

“Who Do You Love?” was probably the group’s most successful song of their career. Written by Bo Diddley and first released in 1956, it was so popular that numerous other artists released their renditions of the song. These included Ronnie Hawkins, George Thorogood, Quick Silver Messenger Service, The Doors, and Carlos Santana. Bo Diddley also re-recorded the song later on for the 1987 movie, “La Bamba”.

Running around 2:02 (and I believe it was on the Dunhill label, who later dropped the group due to a lack of success), the lyrics go like this:

I walk forty-seven miles of barbed wire

I use a cobra snake for a necktie

I got a brand new house on the roadside

Made from rattlesnake hide

I got a brand new chimney made on top

Made out of a human skull

Now come on take a walk with me, Arlene

And tell me, who do you love?

Who do you love?

Who do you love?

Who do you love?

Who do you love?

Who do you love?

The song did not chart well when released in the 60’s but has found new life on SIRIUS XM 21 Little Steven’s Underground Garage.