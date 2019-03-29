Filed Under:Baby, Choking, danger, DFW News, Family, Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks - Perfect Pair, Parents, Recall


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A recall was issued for baby rattle socks due to a choking hazard if small ornaments detach.

“Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks – Perfect Pair” is the brand; 22,600 were recalled, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

These socks are cute, but dangerous! (credit: Midwest-CBK)

The 100 percent cotton socks have animals or a character sewn onto the toe, including a snowman, reindeer, whale, flamingo, tiger, or shark. They were sold in children’s sizes of zero to 12 months.

The socks were sold nationwide in boutique gift stores from October 2017 to December 2018 for about $10.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the socks away from children and contact manufacturer Midwest-CBK for a full refund. The company can be reached at 800-394-4225 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday, or email productrecovery@mwcbk.com.

 

 

 

