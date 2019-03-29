  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2019 NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys, DFW News, draft day parties, Frisco, NFL Draft, Texas, The Star, The Star in Frisco


FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys will host three days of Official 2019 NFL Draft Parties at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.

This annual event will provide football fans the opportunity to see current Dallas Cowboys players, members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, and Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying live music, games, activities and more, the Cowboys said in a news release.

The events kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 with activities inside Ford Center, including coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys autograph signings, live music by Jay Perez and The Band, inflatables, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers, a live DJ and more.

The Star in Frisco (CBS 11)

The second day of the Draft Parties at The Star in Frisco will resume on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza and includes rounds two and three of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Activities on Tostitos Championship Plaza will include live entertainment by Professor D, Dallas Cowboys autograph signings, live coverage from the War Room, inflatables, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers and more.

Throughout The Star District, fans can shop a curated mix of fashion, jewelry and unique lifestyle goods at over 20 booths as part of FleaStyle’s open-air market.

Parking is free.

For more details, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s