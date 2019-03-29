



– The Dallas Cowboys will host three days of Official 2019 NFL Draft Parties at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.

This annual event will provide football fans the opportunity to see current Dallas Cowboys players, members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, and Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying live music, games, activities and more, the Cowboys said in a news release.

The events kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 with activities inside Ford Center, including coverage of the first round of the NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys autograph signings, live music by Jay Perez and The Band, inflatables, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers, a live DJ and more.

The second day of the Draft Parties at The Star in Frisco will resume on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza and includes rounds two and three of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Activities on Tostitos Championship Plaza will include live entertainment by Professor D, Dallas Cowboys autograph signings, live coverage from the War Room, inflatables, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers and more.

Throughout The Star District, fans can shop a curated mix of fashion, jewelry and unique lifestyle goods at over 20 booths as part of FleaStyle’s open-air market.

Parking is free.

