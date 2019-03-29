DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The man suspected of causing a deadly crash while driving 107 miles per hour on W. Danieldale Road on January 26, turned himself in on March 27.

Alejandro Hernandez, 21, is in the Dallas County Jail charged with manslaughter.

Police said Hernandez was traveling east bound in a Chevy Camaro when he struck a Dodge Avenger, killing the driver, Tiffany Hamlet, 43.

“The incident from which this indictment and arrest stem is truly tragic; one life was lost, and another will have been severely altered due to a bad decision by an individual to operate a motor vehicle at more than two and half times the posted speed limit on a city thoroughfare,” Duncanville Police Officer Doug Sisk said in a news release.

The Duncanville Police Department reminds every driver to operate their vehicles with the utmost caution and to obey all traffic laws.