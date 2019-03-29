WATCH LIVE:3-Alarm Apartment Fire In Northwest Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former bartender accused of beating a woman outside a Deep Ellum bar last week was arrested and booked into jail Friday morning, according to jail records.

A witness recorded the incident on video which caught the attention of activists, media and the community after it was posted online.

Austin Shuffield is accused of beating L’Daijohnique Lee, in a parking lot last Thursday and originally faced misdemeanor charges. The 30-year-old was initially arrested for public intoxication, interference with an emergency call and assault — all Class A misdemeanor charges.

Austin Shuffield was fired from his job as a bartender at the High and Tight Barbershop and Speakeasy after his arrest for aggravated assault. (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

However, the department said upon further investigation, the Crimes Against Persons Division added the second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Shuffield was booked into Dallas County Jail Friday morning.

