ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A University of Texas at Arlington student was robbed near the campus Thursday evening, and police say one of the suspects had a handgun.

UT Arlington police say they responded to a robbery that happened around 10 p.m. at the Centennial Court Apartments.

According to police, the student victim said he was approached by two suspects in a vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim give them cash and his cellphone.

The suspects then left the area on Mitchell Street. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

UT Arlington police have increased patrols in the area as the suspects remain on the loose. They do not believe there is any immediate threat to the campus.