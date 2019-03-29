  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, Armed Robbery, Centennial Court Apartments, DFW News, Student Robbed, University of Texas at Arlington, UT Arlington, UTA
(Credit: UT Arlington Police/Twitter)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A University of Texas at Arlington student was robbed near the campus Thursday evening, and police say one of the suspects had a handgun.

UT Arlington police say they responded to a robbery that happened around 10 p.m. at the Centennial Court Apartments.

According to police, the student victim said he was approached by two suspects in a vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim give them cash and his cellphone.

The suspects then left the area on Mitchell Street. The victim was not injured during the robbery.

UT Arlington police have increased patrols in the area as the suspects remain on the loose. They do not believe there is any immediate threat to the campus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s