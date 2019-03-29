



– The son of slain Irving Police Officer Aubrey Hawkins is outraged about a Supreme Court decision to block the execution of one of his killers.

Two hours before Patrick Murphy was scheduled to die his attorney’s argue he should have been allowed to have a Buddhist spiritual advisor with him in the execution room.

“I’m probably going to just express my gratitude and love to my friends and family who have supported me over these years,” the condemned death row inmate told CBS 11 two weeks ago about what his final words would be before his scheduled execution on March 28.

The 57-year-old also told CBS 11 who would be by his side at the end.

“I will have a Buddhist monk as my spiritual advisor at my execution,” he said.

But when the Texas Department of Corrections denied Murphy’s choice of a Buddhist monk in the execution room, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh issued a stay.

Because the state offers that courtesy to inmates of other religions, the court ruled Murphy’s execution was unconstitutional.

The son of Officer Hawkins, Andrew, who was only 9 years old at the time of the murder tells CBS 11, “It is embarrassing, this is such a cut and dry case. They are guilty for several crimes even before killing my father and there is no question about it. I can not believe that it has taken this long. These people are the scum of the earth.”

“It’s frustrating, disappointing. We thought this case was going to come to an end,” said Toby Shook, who prosecuted Murphy along with other members of the Texas 7 prison escapees for the murder of Irving police Officer Aubrey Hawkins after they robbed an Irving sporting goods store on Christmas Eve 2000.

Shook says blame for the blocked execution falls on the state.

“I don’t begrudge a man for wanting to have a religious advisor when he is about to be executed, that’s going to happen. I’m a little disappointed that the TDCJ didn’t see this coming didn’t have the situation corrected,” said Shook.

Once the stay is lifted, a Dallas County judge will have to set a new date which would be a minimum 30 days away.

Most experts believe this decision will only buy Murphy a few more months.