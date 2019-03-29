MONTGOMERY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A U.S. Forest Service firefighter was killed in a helicopter crash at Sam Houston National Forest near Houston Wednesday while helping with a controlled burn.

The agency says the firefighter, Daniel Laird, was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Forest Service.

He was helping with a controlled burn when the helicopter crashed in Montgomery County, about 70 miles north of Houston. Authorities say Laird was killed in the crash, while two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Laird was a helitack captain from Tahoe National Forest in California.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

