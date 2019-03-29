DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was struck and killed in Dallas after she got out of her vehicle when her tires became flat, and the driver who hit her didn’t stop, police say.

According to police, the woman was driving along 5800 Great Trinity Forest Way at around 8:15 p.m. when her vehicle became disabled on the side of the road with flat tires. Police say she almost hit a tree when the vehicle went onto a grassy area.

Police say the woman got out of her vehicle and was then hit by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle did not stop to help her.

Police are investigating the exact cause of crash and do not yet have a suspect description.