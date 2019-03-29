  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Crash, DFW News, Great Trinity Forest Way, Hit-And-Run Crash

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was struck and killed in Dallas after she got out of her vehicle when her tires became flat, and the driver who hit her didn’t stop, police say.

According to police, the woman was driving along 5800 Great Trinity Forest Way at around 8:15 p.m. when her vehicle became disabled on the side of the road with flat tires. Police say she almost hit a tree when the vehicle went onto a grassy area.

Police say the woman got out of her vehicle and was then hit by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle did not stop to help her.

Police are investigating the exact cause of crash and do not yet have a suspect description.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s