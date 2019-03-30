(CBSDFW.COM) – Even spring needs a break every once in a while. North Texans should brace for winter-like weather Sunday morning as temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s.

A winter-like cold front came blasting into North Texas Saturday morning, and it’s been a brisk, chilly day ever since. As skies begin to clear overnight and the north winds continue, temperatures will drop into the 30s area wide with wind chills in the 20s.

Bundle up in the winter gear if you’re out the door early tomorrow morning.

In our far northwestern counties, there is a Freeze Warning in effect. In the Metroplex, temperatures are expected to drop to just below freezing for a few hours Sunday morning.

This would be cold enough to kill sensitive plants and flowers, so be sure to cover those up to save them and also shut off automatic sprinklers so a sheet of ice doesn’t develop on your neighborhood sidewalks or streets.

North Texas should warm above freezing by 9 a.m. tomorrow.