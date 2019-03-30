WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He’s got a new locker and a new hairdo, but Jason Witten says he’s still the same guy after moving back to the field from the booth.

The Dallas Cowboys tight end is part of the newest class of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco that includes legends like Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman.

It was also the first time Witten has talked about coming back to the NFL after spending a year with ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast.

“You try to make the decisions that you think are best in realtime. And that’s what I tried to do a year ago. ESPN was first class to me the entire time when I worked with them, really enjoyed the booth. But… the most simple way I can put it is just that fire was so strong,” Witten said.

The veteran tight end said he’s ready to help the Cowboys win in any way he can as he rejoins the team he spent 15 years with.

“I think we got a good, young team that’s ready to compete. I’m ready to help them out in any way I can,” he said.

Witten was asked if he had any self-doubt about returning to football after being away from the game for a whole year. His answer was simple.

“I don’t,” he said. “But I also understand that people are going to… I understand that. But hopefully over time, they’ll see it.”

Witten joins the class that also includes basketball hall of famer Nancy Lieberman, who’s currently a head coach in Ice Cube’s Big Three league.