DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 55 people, according to the Red Cross, are without a home after a four-alarm fire destroyed a section of a Dallas condominium complex on Friday.

Crews battled the fire at the Forest West condominiums in northwest Dallas after firefighters received reports of flames coming from the upper floor of the building at around 12:30 p.m.

The response started as two alarms but quickly grew to four. Firefighters were able to put out the fire through the afternoon without any reported injuries.

Due to the damage from the fire, crews were forced to tear down the section of condos.

“We lost all of my grandson’s stuff, everything. We lost all of our stuff, but we got out and our dog got out. So that’s what we’re thankful for. I said I’m not going to have cancer and make it through it and die in this fire,” said resident Karen Gates.

The Red Cross said more than 55 residents were displaced, but that many of them had a place to stay. The Red Cross was able to help residents who needed it.

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown.