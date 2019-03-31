



The suspect in the shooting of a trooper is in jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant after keeping authorities in a standoff for nearly 15 hours at a Frisco apartment complex.

Bryan Cahill, 42, was arrested early Saturday morning after the standoff at the La Valencia apartments on Lebanon Road. The standoff began late Friday afternoon after he was suspected of shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper following a chase.

A mugshot was posted for Cahill on Sunday, and he’s currently in jail on a $500,000 bond.

The trooper who was shot “is in good spirits” according to Texas DPS after he had successful surgery. The trooper will begin his “long road to recovery” as he remains in the hospital.

During the standoff, authorities said Cahill fired multiple rounds at them as he was held up inside an apartment. However, there were no further reported injuries to law enforcement during the incident.

The 42-year-old was eventually taken into custody by SWAT teams at around 5 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries he sustained. Following the treatment, he was booked into Collin County Jail.

No further details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.