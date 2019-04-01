



— John Leguizamo is taking his irreverent one-man comedy show about Latin history on the road.

The comedian will kick off a 12-state U.S. tour of his “Latin History for Morons” with a two-night stand at the Apollo Theater in New York starting June 20.

He’ll then visit the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio in July. He’ll also take the play to New Jersey, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Connecticut, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania before his already announced seven-week stand at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 90-minute show, that centers around him teaching his son about great figures of the Latino world and investigates Latino culture through the ages, was on Broadway last year and earned a best play Tony Award nomination. A version is on Netflix.

It’s the latest show from Leguizamo, whose others include “Mambo Mouth,” ”Spic-O-Rama,” ”Freak” and “Ghetto Klown.” He’s also stared in the film “Carlito’s Way” and “Casualties of War.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)