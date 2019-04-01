



– A man is dead and a young boy hospitalized after someone shot into the car they were traveling in Sunday night.

Witnesses say it was around 11:00 p.m. when the man, later identified as Cliffton Norton, and child got in a car and left a home in a neighborhood east of Fair Park. They say moments later gunshots rang out.

The witnesses further said Norton, 33, was able to maneuver the vehicle back to the home but crashed into the porch. The driver’s side window of the car was shot out.

Norton stumbled into the house, was later taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries. The 8-year-old boy in the car with him was shot in the leg and is being treated at Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.

The two victims share a last name, but their exact relationship is unclear.

Police are still searching for the gunman and encourage anyone with information about the shooting or suspect/suspects to call Dallas police at 214-671-3632 or send an email to Detective Walton.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.