LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 27-year-old man died after running from police, jumping into a canal in an effort to escape and drowning.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday officers received a call about a man trespassing at a business in the 1800 block of Waters Ridge. When they arrived, he fled and jumped into a canal in an attempt to swim to the other shore. But police said he started struggling in the water, and one officer went in to try and save him.

During the rescue attempt, the man started to pull the officer underwater. The officer was able to make it back to shore, but the man disappeared underwater. The officer made several attempts to locate the drowning man but could not find him in the murky water.

The Lewisville Fire Department dive team was called to assist with rescue operations and found the man  55 minutes later. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The maleis not being identified pending notification of next of kin. The officer was not injured.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

