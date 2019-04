PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It is a shell of its old self.

Plano’s Collin Creek Mall has been a fixture near Central Expressway since 1981.

On Monday night, the city took its first vote on a billion-dollar plan to transform the mall site.

The first step is rezoning the land, which the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to do.

