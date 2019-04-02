



— Investigators say a fourth family member has died following a suspicious fire that destroyed the home of a North Texas minister.

Police in Cedar Hill say 17-year-old Darryn Keahey died Monday. She was critically injured in the February 28 blaze that took the lives of her parents and sister.

The bodies of Pastor Eugene Keahey and Deanna Wilson-Keahey, and 15-year-old Camryn Keahey, were found in the burned home in the 700 block of Lovern Street. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no only two survivors of the fire, who police rescued from an upstairs window without serious injury.

Eugene Keahey was pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sandbranch, a nearby community famously known for its lack of running water. Pastor Keahey also ran a non-profit and been profiled on CBS 11 News for his efforts to bring safe drinking water to the impoverished area.

Investigators have said they believe the fire was intentionally set and no intruder was involved.

Cedar Hill police Lt. Colin Chenault says the state fire marshal’s office is reviewing evidence. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Tuesday that autopsy results were pending.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)