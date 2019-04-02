



“Hamilton” debuts at The Music Hall At Fair Park in Dallas Tuesday evening.

Tickets to the Tony Award winning musical are pricey. But the history on display is free for anyone to check out!

To help the story come alive, a collection of rare, founding-era documents are framed and protected in the lobby just outside the theater, where the show is about to start.

The musical remains a national phenomenon; in demand all across the country. Dallas snagged relatively early access through a relationship with a New York Company called Broadway Across America, according to Ken Novice, President of Dallas Summers Musical

“It’s a big deal, for any city,” he said.

To add to the experience, the priceless documents from more than two centuries ago, which help tell the story are on display for free. Guests will find Alexander Hamilton’s famous love letter to his soon to be wife.

In it, he writes, “You are certainly a little sorceress and have bewitched me, for you have made me disrelish everything that used to please me… I would go on, but the General summons me to ride.”

Seth Kaller, who co-owns much of the collection, said, “I think this letter really captures the spirit of Hamilton and Eliza and their relationship. And it’s also just a great example of why we can still care about a letter written more than 200 years ago and about people who lived more than 200 years ago.”

Then there is George Washington’s “Thanksgiving Proclamation.” Kaller estimates it’s worth $10 million. Valued at roughly doubled that amount is an original declaration of independence, typically kept at the Downtown Dallas Library.

City Council member Sandy Greyson said, “And we are just so thrilled that it’s in Dallas. And that we get our opportunity to see this play.”

The next few nights are sold out but tickets are still available at dallassummermusicals.org.