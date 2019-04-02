



— Fort Worth Police said that Corporal Garrett Hull’s name was added to the Fort Worth Police and Fire Memorial Wall on April First. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, April 1st would have been Hull’s 42nd birthday.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts, as today would have been Garrett’s 42nd birthday! Warrior – 3105,” read the post.

The department posted several pictures as well.

Fort Worth Police Corporal Garrett Hull was shot and killed by an armed robbery suspect last September.

Recently, his widow, Sabrina Hull, spoke about her husband to CBS 11 for the first time during a barbecue benefit in Corporal Hull’s honor.

“I just don’t want him forgotten. I think that’s how every person that loves somebody they lost, you just don’t want them forgotten,” said Sabrina. “That’s what this event is reminding us, that he won’t be forgotten.”

“He cared deeply about righting wrongs. He cares deeply about protecting people,” she said. “The particular night of the shooting, Garrett knew how bad they were.”

Fort Worth police initially linked the violent suspects, some who nearly killed othersand terrorized South Fort Worth bars, to 15 robberies.

Now, Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald says they know additional robberies went unreported in the heavily Hispanic neighborhoods that were being targeted.

“We rededicated ourselves really to in honor of Garrett’s sacrifice, to ensure that people from every community across this city know that no matter who you are or where you are, if something illegal happens, people like Garrett Hull stand ready,” said Chief Fitzgerald.

“You wish Garrett was here, but at the same time, it’s pretty amazing that it wasn’t for nothing,” said Hull’s widow.

At 6’3” and 230 pounds, his wife says his personality was as big as he was. They were married for 14 years and have two daughters.

“A huge part of our world is missing. Truly missing, but we have been shown such kindness and such love,” she said.

Sabrina said her husband had planned to retired from the police force in the next few years to enjoy retirement with her at their home in Granbury.