



– A fire raged after a reported explosion at a chemical plant in Crosby, Texas. According to KTRK -TV first responders were called to a fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road in Harris County where at least two people were reported injured.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted, “Breaking: Chemical Plant Fire in East Harris County, off old Hwy 90. Shutting roadway now. Preliminary info: Two employees are possibly injured, unknown details. I’m enroute to the scene now.”

Breaking: Chemical Plant Fire in East Harris County, off old Hwy 90. Shutting roadway now. Preliminary info: Two employees are possibly injured, unknown details. I’m enroute to the scene now. #HouNews. pic.twitter.com/7PFpasj1Va — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2019

From the air, two people could be seen as they were taken by ambulance to a nearby parking lot where Life Flight helicopters waited to transport them to the hospital.

First responders worked on the victims for several minutes before loading them into the helicopters.

As Gonzalez was arriving he tweeted an image and said, “Crosby Plant fire: arriving in the general area. Information is preliminary: schools have sheltered in place, a few pops have been heard, air seems to be moving in Southwest direction.”

Crosby Plant fire: arriving in the general area. Information is preliminary: schools have sheltered in place, a few pops have been heard, air seems to be moving in Southwest direction. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/jFECk4g8AJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2019

There were several reports on social media of people hearing and feeling an explosion in the area.

Schools ‘sheltered in place’ and did not allow children outside.