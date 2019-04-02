LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – Planting the seeds of school success early. That’s the goal behind a big push underway in Lancaster to enroll more students in PreK classes.

“Research shows that children who attend a high quality PreK are twice as likely to be kinder-ready,” says Angie Knight, EdD, an early childhood curriculum specialist with Lancaster ISD, “less likely to be retained in school, less likely to be high school dropouts, their oral language grows tremendously from preK to kindergarden… and the list goes on and on.”​

But, through an effort called the ‘Experience’, district staffers want to make the enrollment process for PreK classes quick and efficient: a one stop-shop has been set up for potential parents at the high school coliseum. Parents can enroll their students, get information on immunization requirement, nutrition and more.

​Diara Jackson is already a fan– her daughter London is a PreK-3 student in the district.​

“She’s very talkative, she’s very active… she has leadership skills,” says Jackson who adds that often strangers will comment on how well her daughter, who just turned 4, speaks and interacts. She’s taking advantage of the ‘Experience’ to easily enroll her for PreK 4.​

“She’s already good at writing some letters, she knows her numbers, colors, shapes… everything. Alphabet. She’s really advanced,” says Jackson, a proud Mom.​

Meanwhile, Lancaster school leaders hope London will have lots of company– because they already know that early learning pays off big.​

“You can see that when our babies get to kindergarten, a little baby like London? It will be her third year at school,” says Dr. Knight, “she will be reading fluently by the time she’s in kindergarten!” And that’s huge. “We tell our kids…if you can read, then the door is unlocked for any opportunity in the world.”​

The ‘Experience’ enrollment fair runs through Thursday, April 4at the High School coliseum from 8:30 until 6 p.m.