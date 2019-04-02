NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If a school finance reform plan stays intact some North Texas school districts will be able to spend more money on students in the classroom.

According to the summary, House Bill 3 would increase the base funding per student by $890 to $6,030 and lower school district property tax rates statewide by 4 cents per $100 of value.

HB 3 is one of the things up for debate in the State House this week.

A lot of North Texas superintendents are supportive of the overhaul, because it keeps more tax dollars within their school systems – as opposed to redistributing the money throughout the state.

The plan includes changes to the so-called “Robin Hood system” that has property tax revenue from property-wealthy school districts distributed to schools in property-poor districts.

If House Bill 3 passes, as it is, there will be some dramatic differences.

Under the current plan, the Dallas Independent School District is set to hand over more than $186 million to the state next year. The proposed finance reform package would drop that amount to $11 million and allow the DISD to keep millions of tax dollars. The contribution from the Allen ISD would drop below $1 million and the Plano school district would write recapture check for about $100 million less.

Northwest, Keller and Eagle-Mountain Saginaw are three local school districts that wouldn’t have to pay any money back to the state.

HB 3 would increase minimum teacher salaries and pour some $140 into teacher recruiting and retainment, but does not includean across-the-board teacher pay raise.

The house starts debate on the school finance reform bill on Wednesday.