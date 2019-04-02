



Only three months in as the McLennan County District Attorney, Barry Johnson has decided not to prosecute the remaining 24 Twin Peak cases involving bikers.

“This is a difficult decision which must be made base on the existing facts and evidence in accordance with the laws of this state and in the interest of justice, and not a decision that can be made based on emotions or personal feelings or preferences,” Johnson said in a press release.

On May 17, 2015, a brawl between rival motorcycle clubs took place at the Twin Peaks Restaurant, at Interstate 35 and Loop 340. The fight quickly turned into a deadly shootout resulting in nine deaths and 20 injuries. Only bikers were killed or injured, no law enforcement or other patrons were harmed.

Here are the names of the bikers who died that day:

Richard Vincent Kirshner Jr, 47 — Richardson

Cause of death: Gunshot wounds

Jacob Lee Rhyne, 39

Cause of death: Gunshot wound of the neck

Wayne Lee Campbell, 43 — Rowlett

Cause of death: Gunshot wound of the head into the trunk

Daniel Raymond Boyett, 44

Cause of death: Gunshot wounds of the head

Charles Wayne Russell, 46

Cause of death: Gunshot wound to the chest

Jesus Delgado Rodriguez, 65

Cause of death: Gunshot wound to the head and trunk

Richard Matthew Jordan II, 31

Cause of death: Gunshot wound to the head

Manuel Issac Rodriguez, 40 — Allen

Cause of death: Gunshot wounds

Matthew Mark Smith, 27 — Keller

Cause of death: Gunshot wounds to the trunk