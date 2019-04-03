  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

This recall involves a faux fur mid-weight jacket sold in infant sizes 12 to 24 months. (credit: Amerex Group)


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amerex Group is recalling around 1,550 Infant Cheetah Fur jackets due to a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The jacket’s snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children, CPSC says. The firm has received two reports of the snaps detaching from the jacket, including one report of a child that began to choke.

The faux fur mid-weight jacket sold in infant sizes 12 to 24 months.

This product is sold at Carter’s, Century 21 Stores and TJ Maxx/Marshalls, stores nationwide and online at Zulily.com and carters.com. Consumers should immediately take the recalled jacket away from children, stop using it and contact Amerex Group for a full refund.

Click here for the full report.

Consumer Contact:

Amerex Group at 800-230-3418 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at InfantJacketRecall@AmerexGroup.com or online at amerexgroup.com and click on the Recall Information tab at the top of the page for more information.

 

