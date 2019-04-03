ALLEN, Texas (CBSFW.COM) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are detaining people at a business in Allen.

Authorities are at the scene in the 900 block of Enterprise Boulevard in the early afternoon hours. Officials say they are executing a search warrant for an ongoing investigation.

Authorities can be seen escorting people out of the building, patting them down and loading them onto buses.

There has been no word on what the people are involved with or what has led to ICE detaining the people.

Officials are expected to give an update on the investigation at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.