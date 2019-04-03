Send Us Your Bluebonnet Pics 📸
MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man is expected to plead guilty to drunk driving following a wreck that killed a mother just weeks after she gave birth to a daughter who was later killed in a horrific, unrelated beating.

Lawyers in Miami announced Tuesday that 24-year-old Leornardo Morciego will plead guilty to DUI manslaughter and other felonies next week in Miami and get a five-year prison sentence.

The Miami Herald reports the June 2016 crash killed Rachel Foster and seriously injured her boyfriend Yovahnis Roque.

Roque later took infant daughter Savanna to Orange, Texas. Authorities say 26-year-old Roque bludgeoned the 2-year-old to death in February and now faces capital murder charges.

Mother and daughter are buried side-by-side in Miami, which Rachel Foster’s mother Delia Foster calls a “blessing” after the double tragedies.

