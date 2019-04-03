



– Dallas County Health and Human Services has notified Mesquite ISD of a suspected case of tuberculosis at North Mesquite High School.

TB is a bacterial infection that usually affects the lungs. “Though the risk of becoming sick with tuberculosis is very low, every precaution is being taken to protect the health of students and staff,” Mesquite ISD said in a statement.

Mesquite ISD sent the news and the following information to parents Wednesday:

• The risk of exposure is extremely low.

• The campus has been thoroughly disinfected.

• TB is very treatable.

• Dallas County is offering free testing to anyone who may have been exposed to TB. The county will also cover the cost of any treatment that may be necessary.

In order to become infected with TB, a person must have prolonged exposure with an infected person over several hours in an enclosed environment for days at a time. This is why the risk of exposure is very low.

We have also identified 175 students who may have come in direct contact with the infected person and are at an increased risk of exposure to TB. Those students will receive a separate letter this afternoon with information about testing for the disease and a consent form to return to the school. Testing for these students will take place on Monday, April 8.<x-apple-data-detectors://2>

Anyone with questions can contact Mike Tsehaie at Dallas County Health and Human Services at 972-971-4639. For more information on tuberculosis, click here.