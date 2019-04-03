ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Greek life is over for the time being at UT Arlington.

The University suspended all fraternity and sorority social activities citing security concerns for UTA students.

UTA said it will now create a student task force to review the Greek community and recommend ways to change the culture.

Joe Carpenter, Sr. Assoc. VP for Institutional Advancement and Chief Communications Officer issued the following statement on the matter.

“The University of Texas at Arlington is committed to our students’ safety and security. Due to concerns regarding the culture of the fraternal community both at UTA and nationally, on April 1st the University administration has directed the suspension of all social activities of the UTA’s fraternity and sorority community.

“During this pause, the University will assemble a campus Fraternity and Sorority Life Task Force to review the state of affairs within the fraternity and sorority community and to recommend steps to effect a positive shift in the community culture. The University hopes this pause will be an opportunity to continue collaboration with current members and alumni to provide an opportunity to foster a commitment that is consistent with the University’s values.

“During the suspension, fraternity and sorority chapters are unable to host or participate in social events and functions, including brotherhood and sisterhood events, philanthropic events, new member showcases and social mixers. Some other limited activities, including chapter business meetings and community service projects may be permitted with prior coordination with the Fraternity and Sorority Life Office or Student Affairs.”