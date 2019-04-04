FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police officers rescued 13 ducklings, including one that needed some extra saving after a mother duck was struck in the road Wednesday night.

Police said the duck’s 13 ducklings were “distraught” and one fell down a sewer drain.

Police said on Facebook, Officers Bengal, Connor and Burks devised a plan to remove and secure their duty belts and go down the manhole, saving “Lucky #13!”

The Fort Worth Police Department shared photos on social media of the rescue, including an officer’s arm sticking out of the man hole with a duckling in a gloved hand.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald tweeted Thursday, “Eastside “Quacked the Case” responding to an Animal Call – a mother duck was struck in the roadway. Her “13” ducklings were distraught and 1 fell down a storm drain. Officer Bengal, Connor & Burks, removed their duty belts and went down the manhole saving Lucky #13!”