



– A man arrested for a sexual assault in Uptown Dallas is now charged with aggravated sexual assault in Mesquite.

Dralon Patterson, 33, remains in the Dallas County Jail on more than $750,000 bond.

Mesquite Police said a woman told them she met Patterson on a social media app and arranged a meeting.

According to the arrest affidavit, when they met up, the woman said Patterson, who used a different name, sexually assaulted her.

It was around that same time a woman reported a sexual assault in an Uptown parking garage.

Patterson was arrested several days later.

He is also linked to the sexual assault of a 26-year-old who was attacked as she walked to her car just before Thanksgiving 2017.