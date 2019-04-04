WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
FRESNO, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – Just when you think you’ve seen it all.

A man was caught on camera stealing a chainsaw at a hardware store in Fresno, California by shoving it down his pants and covering part of it with his jacket. Police are still looking for the man.

(Credit: R.G. Equipment via CNN)

Surveillance video captured the theft on Wednesday at R.G. Equipment. The owner of the store said the man took the chainsaw and left the store in a pickup truck.

Police in Fresno are asking for help in identifying the man or for any information on the theft.

