FRESNO, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – Just when you think you’ve seen it all.

A man was caught on camera stealing a chainsaw at a hardware store in Fresno, California by shoving it down his pants and covering part of it with his jacket. Police are still looking for the man.

Surveillance video captured the theft on Wednesday at R.G. Equipment. The owner of the store said the man took the chainsaw and left the store in a pickup truck.

Police in Fresno are asking for help in identifying the man or for any information on the theft.