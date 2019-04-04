



– In 2018, property taxes on the nation’s 87 million U.S. single family homes rose 4 percent to $293.4 billion, reaching an average of $3,498 per home, according to a new report from ATTOM Data Solutions, which runs a property database.

(Spoiler alert — Texas is in the Top 10!)

Property taxes have been a hot-button issue of late because of a $10,000 cap on deducting state and local taxes that was imposed as part of the Republican-led tax overhaul.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊