WEATHERRAIN IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Business, Employees, minimum wage, Retailer, Target, Target Minimum Wage

(CBSDFW.COM) – Target is raising its minimum wage for employees to $13 an hour, continuing the plans for the company to raise it to $15 an hour by 2020.

The big-box retailer announced its new wage on Thursday and said it will roll out starting in June.

According to Target, it recently raised its minimum wage to $12 in 2018. It’s slowly moving up to its 2020 goal.

“Just a year and a half into this journey, we’re already seeing some promising examples. Take this past Holiday, when we set out to hire 120,000 seasonal team members to support our teams during the big shopping rush. We were able to start them all at $12 or more…,” said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer. “It made a big difference, and our holiday results clearly show what an excellent job they did!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s