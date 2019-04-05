  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Texas, with stops that include spending time with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Houston.

After his arrival late Friday morning he’ll stop at a facility for Homeland Security Investigations, a division of ICE.

Pence will then deliver remarks about the political controversy and economic crisis in Venezuela at Rice University’s Baker Institute of Public Policy.

Houston is home to the second-largest Venezuelan American community in the U.S., as well as the corporate headquarters of CITGO. Pence has called for the release of six of the company’s executives who’ve been jailed in Venezuela.

Later Pence will head to College Station where he’ll participate in a discussion at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center on the vice presidency. He’ll be joined by former vice presidents Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle.

