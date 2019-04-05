



– A DPS trooper who was shot in the line of duty one week ago, was released from the hospital Friday.

Trooper Travares Webb is 12-year veteran of the Texas Department of Public Safety assigned to the Carrollton office.

In a statement Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lonny Haschel said, “He remains in good spirits and looks forward to beginning the long recovery process. He is VERY grateful for all the well wishes, support and prayers received from the community and law enforcement.”

The shooting on Friday, March 29, was followed by a nearly 15-hours long at a Frisco apartment complex.

Bryan M. Cahill, 42, of Frisco, was taken into custody early the next morning.

The incident started when the suspect led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase from the Dallas North Tollway near Spring Creek to the La Valencia apartment complex on Lebanon Road.

At some point after the vehicle stopped, there was an exchange of gunfire between the trooper and the suspect. The trooper was shot during the exchange.

The trooper was taken to the hospital by a Frisco police officer.