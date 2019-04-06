Comments
INDIO, Calif. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A worker died Saturday morning while setting up in the staging area at Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, authorities said.
Benjamin Guitron of the Indio Police Department told CBS News a person working in the staging area of the concert grounds fell to their death at the scene.
