DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service have arrested a man who they believe committed more than 100 crimes across North Texas.

Eric Johnson was arrested at a hotel along the Lyndon B Johnson Freeway in Dallas on August 5. He was wanted in connection with a crime spree that included more than 20 armed robberies and between 70 and 100 burglaries.

(credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

The 33-year-old had warrants in cities across the metroplex including Fort Worth, Irving, Euless, and Grand Prairie.

“The days of this fugitive wreaking havoc in the metroplex area are over thanks to the great work from the men and women of the North Texas Fugitive Task Force” United States Marshal Richard Taylor said in a statement.

The U.S. Marshals are often called in to help state and local agencies apprehend fugitives who are considered to be especially violent.

